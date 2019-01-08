Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $166,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,768,340. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

