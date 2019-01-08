Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SYSCO by 29.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $330,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $466,829.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $101,377,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $469,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock worth $249,273,639. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

