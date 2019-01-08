Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 200 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,915 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,625,000 after acquiring an additional 951,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,237,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,541,000 after acquiring an additional 722,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,702,736 shares of company stock valued at $124,427,811. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.32. 263,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,973. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

