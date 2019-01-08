Curo Group (CURO) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) in a report published on Monday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $38.00 target price on shares of Curo Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $459.01 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%. Equities analysts predict that Curo Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the third quarter worth $323,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

