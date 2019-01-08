Curriculum Vitae Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CVH)

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Curriculum Vitae has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curriculum Vitae token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02169216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00166281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00226241 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curriculum Vitae is www.cvh.io. Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial.

Curriculum Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curriculum Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curriculum Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

