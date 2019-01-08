Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

CUBI stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $240,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,210,000 after purchasing an additional 375,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

