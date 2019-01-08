Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 294,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $240,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 266,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.