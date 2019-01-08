Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 911,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 286,355 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytori Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.29). Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.61% and a negative net margin of 366.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytori Therapeutics Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

