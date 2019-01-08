Daqo New Energy (DQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

DQ opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.68. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $281,000.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.