Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.65% of Deckers Outdoor worth $436,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $125.10 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/deckers-outdoor-corp-deck-shares-sold-by-vanguard-group-inc-2.html.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.