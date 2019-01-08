Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1) Receives €121.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €121.88 ($141.72).

DB1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

ETR DB1 traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €107.50 ($125.00). The company had a trading volume of 525,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a fifty-two week high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

