Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

