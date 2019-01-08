DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Receives $6.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of DHT from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,498,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 689,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in DHT by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,644,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,605,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 571,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DHT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 110,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.32. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

