Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to report $253.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.06 million and the lowest is $231.00 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $346.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,724 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

