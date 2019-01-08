Diamondback Energy (FANG) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.31.

FANG stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

