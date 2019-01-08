Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) Price Tops $0.0022

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004621 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Digital Bullion Gold

DBG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Trading

Digital Bullion Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Bullion Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

