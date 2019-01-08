Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.30 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $2,758,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.82 per share, for a total transaction of $331,673.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,356.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

