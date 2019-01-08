DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $475,699.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00006191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.02161453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00166492 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00235135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024802 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024900 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, IDEX, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

