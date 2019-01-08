Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 200,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,095,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,597,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 432,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LYV. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares in the company, valued at $51,970,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $14,148,150. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/dorsey-wright-associates-buys-new-position-in-live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv.html.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.