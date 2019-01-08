Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.74.

In other news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $816,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,550. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

