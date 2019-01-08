Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.45 Million Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 138,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 430,300 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,423,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on Discovery Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 39,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,243,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,675,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,236,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,697,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,278 shares of company stock worth $4,391,689. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

