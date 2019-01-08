DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Lowered by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises approximately 4.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. 874,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,135,324. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

