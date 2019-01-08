Dragon Coins (DRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,630.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12,630.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.02159158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00167376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00226003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024937 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

