Dunelm Group (DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 635

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 605 ($7.91).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 684 ($8.94) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 541.50 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 25,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.23), for a total transaction of £138,250 ($180,648.11).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

