Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Dutch Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005667 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00223262 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0. Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin.

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dutch Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

