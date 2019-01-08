Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $86.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 768,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,099,000 after acquiring an additional 202,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,997,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,997,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,227,000 after buying an additional 91,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 103.2% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 180,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 91,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

