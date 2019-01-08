easyJet (EZJ) Given New GBX 1,010 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Commerzbank began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective for the company. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.76 ($19.92).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.73) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Insiders bought 13,038 shares of company stock worth $14,786,799 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

