Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 114.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 75,379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.59% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 298,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 138,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVN opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

