Echostar Co. (SATS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 4.38% of Echostar worth $195,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Echostar during the second quarter worth $266,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Echostar during the third quarter worth $282,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Echostar during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Echostar in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Echostar had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

