Ecobalt Solutions (ECS) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (TSE:ECS)’s share price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.55. 261,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 356,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Ecobalt Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.35 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Ecobalt Solutions (TSE:ECS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecobalt Solutions Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecobalt Solutions (TSE:ECS)

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

