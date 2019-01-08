Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI)’s share price dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 101,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/edgewater-wireless-systems-yfi-trading-down-16.html.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.