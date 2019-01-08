Edison International (EIX) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.96.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.06. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Edison International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 327.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 141.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,543,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,800,000 after purchasing an additional 881,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

