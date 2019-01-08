Ellington Financial (EFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

EFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 71,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.36. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.84.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 45.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ellington Financial news, CEO Laurence Penn bought 30,000 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,779,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 462,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

