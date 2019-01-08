Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.73 billion to $20.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

