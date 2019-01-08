Endo International (ENDP) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,080,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,891. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Montague sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,888 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 594.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth $223,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

