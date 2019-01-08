Energous Corp (WATT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WATT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $25,247.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,134 shares of company stock valued at $129,141. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Energous by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 29.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,648,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,705. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

