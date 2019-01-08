Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE ET opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray C. Davis acquired 316,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $4,992,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $295,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,340,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,318,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

