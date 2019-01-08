Energycoin Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $514,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00043939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002072 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

