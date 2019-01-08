Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Receives GBX 457.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 457.75 ($5.98).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETO shares. Numis Securities raised Entertainment One to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 502 ($6.56) in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 546 ($7.13) to GBX 572 ($7.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Entertainment One stock opened at GBX 365.30 ($4.77) on Friday. Entertainment One has a 12 month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.37).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

