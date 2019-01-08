ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Receives $94.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 174.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS opened at $72.38 on Friday. ePlus has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.27.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

