Equinix (EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $506.00 to $481.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $521.00 to $511.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.19.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $354.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Equinix has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $461.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $548,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.