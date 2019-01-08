Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 8th (CSX, DGII, GPOR, HOME, KSU, LEGH, NSC, NWN, RRC, UNP)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 8th:

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $62.45 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.03 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of LEGACY HSG CORP/SH (NASDAQ:LEGH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). Atlantic Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $11.13 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). Atlantic Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

