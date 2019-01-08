Ero Copper (ERO) PT Lowered to C$16.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$48.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.750000017840153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

