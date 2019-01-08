Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.27. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,342,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,559,671.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $5,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $8,162,500 and have sold 152,327 shares worth $8,463,042. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,746,000 after acquiring an additional 316,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 400,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

