Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 24th

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $498.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,979,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,851.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

