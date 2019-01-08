EtherInc Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ETI)

EtherInc (CURRENCY:ETI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One EtherInc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX. EtherInc has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6,128.00 worth of EtherInc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EtherInc has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherInc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.02179870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00165312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024937 BTC.

EtherInc Profile

EtherInc was first traded on March 7th, 2018. EtherInc’s total supply is 309,207,955 coins. The official website for EtherInc is einc.io. The Reddit community for EtherInc is /r/eincofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherInc’s official Twitter account is @eIncHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherInc

EtherInc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherInc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherInc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherInc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherInc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.