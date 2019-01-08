ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (MLPZ) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.2987 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $5.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

NYSEARCA:MLPZ opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $51.00.

