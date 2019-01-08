ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.47 (DVYL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4691 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.
Shares of DVYL opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $77.86.
