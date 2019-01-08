ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4691 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

Shares of DVYL opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $77.86.

WARNING: “ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.47 (DVYL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/etracs-monthly-pay-2xleveraged-dow-jones-select-dividend-index-etn-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-47-dvyl.html.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.