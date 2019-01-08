ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4354 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $5.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.
SDYL opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $92.80.
