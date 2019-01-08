Eurocell (ECEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

